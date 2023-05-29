Go First offers Rs 1 Lakh retention allowance to stem pilot departures

Go First, the prominent airline currently undergoing insolvency proceedings, finds itself in a daunting predicament as it endeavours to hold on to its valued pilots, who are increasingly considering alternative opportunities. The airline has responded by making enticing offers, reportedly extending monthly remuneration of up to Rs 1 lakh to captains and Rs 50,000 to first officers to retain their expertise.

In a communication sent by Go First to its pilots, as seen by this journalist, the airline clarified that the retention allowance is intended to incentivise pilots to remain with the company during the ongoing insolvency proceedings. The retention allowance scheme aims to address the concerns raised by pilots regarding job security and career stability.