DGCA audit to focus on availability of sufficient, suitably qualified and experienced manpower

The DGCA teams had recently carried out spot checks of planes belonging to different airlines and found that properly qualified personnel were not being deployed by the airlines for maintenance purposes. Before each departure, an aircraft is checked and certified by an aircraft maintenance engineer.



Following a series of technical snag related occurrences in planes in the last week, the aviation regulator during the last week had said that all the aircraft at base and transit stations should be released by certifying staff holding licence with appropriate authorisation by their organisation.