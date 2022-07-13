DGCA hopes 'sick leave protest' at IndiGo, Go First will end soon

Aircraft maintenance technicians at IndiGo and Go First continue to remain on sick leave in protest against their low salaries, aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday said, adding it hopes the situation will improve soon.

Flight operations of these airlines have remained normal during the period, it said.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. As of now operations are normal. Hopefully, it will be resolved shortly," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.