DGCA bars use of power banks to charge devices during flights

With the growing reliance on rechargeable electronic devices, the regulator said there has been a sharp increase in passengers carrying power banks and spare batteries. These, it warned, can act as ignition sources and pose a significant threat to flight safety.

The watchdog explained that lithium batteries stored in overhead compartments or inside carry-on bags may remain out of sight, delaying the detection of smoke or fire and hampering timely response by crew members.

In response, the DGCA has directed all airlines to reassess their existing safety risk frameworks related to lithium batteries carried by passengers. Carriers have been instructed to strictly enforce enhanced safety measures to minimise the risk of battery-related incidents on board.

The regulator has also emphasised the need for better training of cabin crew to ensure early identification of fire hazards and swift action. Airlines have been told to ensure that adequate firefighting equipment and protective gear are available on all aircraft.

Additionally, airlines must clearly communicate the updated rules to passengers through announcements and other information channels to ensure awareness and compliance.

The DGCA said the measures are aimed at strengthening passenger safety and reducing the risk of lithium battery fires during air travel.'

With IANS inputs