DGCA bars use of power banks to charge devices during flights
Aviation regulator cites lithium battery fire risks, asks airlines to tighten safety checks and passenger awareness
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday clarified that passengers are prohibited from using power banks to charge mobile phones or any other electronic devices during flights, citing serious safety risks associated with lithium batteries.
In a statement, the aviation regulator said power banks cannot be used for charging at any stage of a flight, including when connected to aircraft seat power outlets. The clarification follows multiple incidents worldwide in which lithium batteries have overheated or caught fire on board aircraft.
The DGCA noted that it had already issued a Dangerous Goods Advisory Circular in November, permitting power banks and spare lithium batteries only in hand baggage. Such items are strictly barred from being placed in overhead compartments, as fires in overhead bins are difficult to detect and control.
With the growing reliance on rechargeable electronic devices, the regulator said there has been a sharp increase in passengers carrying power banks and spare batteries. These, it warned, can act as ignition sources and pose a significant threat to flight safety.
The watchdog explained that lithium batteries stored in overhead compartments or inside carry-on bags may remain out of sight, delaying the detection of smoke or fire and hampering timely response by crew members.
In response, the DGCA has directed all airlines to reassess their existing safety risk frameworks related to lithium batteries carried by passengers. Carriers have been instructed to strictly enforce enhanced safety measures to minimise the risk of battery-related incidents on board.
The regulator has also emphasised the need for better training of cabin crew to ensure early identification of fire hazards and swift action. Airlines have been told to ensure that adequate firefighting equipment and protective gear are available on all aircraft.
Additionally, airlines must clearly communicate the updated rules to passengers through announcements and other information channels to ensure awareness and compliance.
The DGCA said the measures are aimed at strengthening passenger safety and reducing the risk of lithium battery fires during air travel.'
