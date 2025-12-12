DGCA removes four flight inspection officers amid scrutiny over IndiGo disruptions
The aviation regulator has also summoned IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers on Friday (12 December 2025)
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has removed four flight inspection officers as part of its intensified action following the widespread flight disruptions at IndiGo, officials said. While the immediate reasons for their removal have not been disclosed, the move has triggered questions about the regulator’s oversight of IndiGo’s pilot strength and its decision to permit the airline a 10 per cent increase in flights for the winter schedule.
The Hindu reported that the DGCA is also under scrutiny for its assessment of IndiGo’s preparedness to meet the revised flight duty and rest norms for pilots, which came into effect recently and are believed to have contributed to the operational strain.
In a further escalation, the DGCA has summoned IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers on Friday (12 December 2025). He is expected to be questioned on the airline’s recovery measures, its timeline for restoring normal operations, and its efforts to bolster pilot recruitment.
The regulator will also seek clarity on IndiGo’s handling of refunds and compensation for thousands of affected passengers.
The disruptions, which led to widespread delays and cancellations across the network, have sparked criticism from both the aviation regulator and passengers, prompting a broader review of operational compliance and regulatory oversight.
