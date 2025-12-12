DGCA removes four flight inspection officers amid scrutiny over IndiGo disruptions

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has removed four flight inspection officers as part of its intensified action following the widespread flight disruptions at IndiGo, officials said. While the immediate reasons for their removal have not been disclosed, the move has triggered questions about the regulator’s oversight of IndiGo’s pilot strength and its decision to permit the airline a 10 per cent increase in flights for the winter schedule.

The Hindu reported that the DGCA is also under scrutiny for its assessment of IndiGo’s preparedness to meet the revised flight duty and rest norms for pilots, which came into effect recently and are believed to have contributed to the operational strain.