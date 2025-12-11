IndiGo offers travel vouchers worth Rs 10,000 to severely impacted customers
IndiGo says all refunds are underway, including via travel portals, and promises a return to “safe, smooth, reliable” skies
Still recovering from the turbulence of its worst operational meltdown in years, IndiGo extended an olive branch to its most affected passengers on Thursday, announcing Rs 10,000 travel vouchers for those left stranded during the early-December chaos.
In a rare moment of public contrition, the airline acknowledged that between 3 and 5 December, thousands were left marooned in serpentine queues, watching departures slip away as the country’s largest carrier struggled to regain control of its schedule.
“These vouchers, valid for any IndiGo journey over the next year, are our gesture of regret,” the airline said, framing the compensation as a step beyond the mandatory government guidelines that already require payouts of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 for last-minute cancellations.
IndiGo added that all refunds have been initiated, including those processed through travel portals, promising travellers a return to “safe, smooth, and reliable” skies.
Earlier, chairman Vikram Singh Mehta, breaking days of silence, announced that the Board will bring in external technical experts to dissect the failures that triggered the nationwide disruption — and to ensure such a collapse “never happens again.”
As the airline attempts to regain its footing, the numbers tell a story of gradual stabilisation:
8 December: Over 1,750 flights, just one cancellation.
9 December: More than 1,800 flights, zero cancellations.
10 December: Around 1,900 flights, only two cancellations.
On Thursday, IndiGo projected a near-full recovery, planning to operate 1,950 flights carrying roughly 3 lakh passengers — a sign that the carrier, though bruised, is slowly steering back into calmer skies.
With IANS inputs