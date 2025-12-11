IndiGo offers travel vouchers worth Rs 10,000 to severely impacted customers

Still recovering from the turbulence of its worst operational meltdown in years, IndiGo extended an olive branch to its most affected passengers on Thursday, announcing Rs 10,000 travel vouchers for those left stranded during the early-December chaos.

In a rare moment of public contrition, the airline acknowledged that between 3 and 5 December, thousands were left marooned in serpentine queues, watching departures slip away as the country’s largest carrier struggled to regain control of its schedule.

“These vouchers, valid for any IndiGo journey over the next year, are our gesture of regret,” the airline said, framing the compensation as a step beyond the mandatory government guidelines that already require payouts of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 for last-minute cancellations.