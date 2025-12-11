IndiGo cancels 60 Bengaluru flights; DGCA summons CEO Pieter Elbers

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, plunged deeper into crisis on Thursday as it cancelled 60 flights at Bengaluru Airport alone, even as the aviation regulator DGCA tightened its gaze on the carrier’s increasingly turbulent operations.

The cancellations — 32 arrivals and 28 departures — come amid mounting scrutiny over the airline’s planning failures tied to the rollout of new pilot and crew duty norms.

DGCA has now summoned IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers, directing him to present a detailed report on the cascading disruptions that have rippled across the airline’s network. The regulator’s move follows a punishing Wednesday, when IndiGo scrubbed 220 flights across Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, with the capital bearing the brunt of the chaos.

After 10 days of silence, IndiGo chairman Vikram Mehta finally broke cover on Wednesday, apologising for the widespread disruption and attributing the meltdown to a convergence of “unanticipated” internal and external factors — from minor technical issues and Winter schedule transitions to adverse weather, congestion, and the airline’s shift to updated crew rostering rules.