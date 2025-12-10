DGCA to deploy staff inside IndiGo HQ amid tightening oversight of airline

India’s aviation regulator has moved decisively to tighten its grip on IndiGo, deploying personnel inside the carrier’s corporate headquarters and launching on-site inspections across major airports as the country’s largest airline continues to cancel flights despite insisting its schedule has “stabilised”.

In an unusually interventionist step, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has formed an oversight cell of eight senior captains, two of whom — along with two government officials — will now be physically stationed at IndiGo’s Gurgaon headquarters. They have been tasked with monitoring everything from cancellation patterns and crew deployment to unplanned pilot leave, disrupted routes, and the airline’s real-time staffing position.

“Both these teams will submit a daily report,” the regulator said in its two-page directive.

The DGCA has also summoned IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers to appear before senior officials on Thursday with a full operational report, including data on disruptions, refunds, schedule recovery and crew availability.

Alongside the headquarters deployment, the DGCA has launched immediate on-site inspections at 11 domestic airports. Officers assigned to each location must visit within the next 72 hours and file a detailed assessment to the director of operations within 24 hours of completing their inspection.

The stepped-up scrutiny comes as IndiGo continues to cancel flights nationwide. Despite claims of normalisation, nearly 220 flights were cancelled on Tuesday alone at major hubs including Delhi and Mumbai.