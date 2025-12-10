DGCA summons IndiGo CEO, seeks full report on flight disruptions and crew shortages
Regulator asks Pieter Elbers and senior officials to present data on cancellations, refunds, manpower planning and readiness for new pilot duty norms
Aviation safety regulator DGCA has summoned IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers to its office on Thursday, directing him to submit a detailed report on the airline’s recent operational breakdown that led to thousands of flight cancellations and widespread passenger inconvenience.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said Elbers must appear at 3 PM along with senior officials from all relevant departments. The regulator has instructed IndiGo to furnish comprehensive data on flight restoration, pilot and cabin crew strength, recruitment plans, rostering systems, the number of flights cancelled, and the status of refunds processed so far.
The move comes after India’s largest airline saw severe disruptions earlier this month due to a combination of crew shortages and the transition to Phase II of the revised FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitations) for pilots.
The crisis led to mass cancellations, delays and rescheduling, prompting scrutiny from both the government and the courts.
In response, the DGCA set up a four-member investigation panel to probe the root causes of the operational failure. The committee includes Joint DG Sanjay Brahamane, Deputy Director General Amit Gupta, senior Flight Operations Inspector Kapil Manglik, and FOI Lokesh Rampal.
The panel has been tasked with examining IndiGo’s entire manpower and operations framework, including:
Crew rostering systems and whether they could handle the revised duty-hour norms.
Airline readiness for implementing the new FDTL provisions.
Fluctuations in staffing and planning failures admitted by IndiGo.
Compliance gaps affecting flight schedules and safety protocols.
DGCA chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, who announced the probe on 5 December, said the investigation would identify responsibility for the planning failures that led to the nationwide crisis. The panel is also assessing the airline’s preparedness for ongoing FDTL transitions and the sustainability of its operational model.
IndiGo, which has apologised publicly and claims to be stabilising operations, faces simultaneous pressure from the civil aviation ministry, which this week ordered a 10 per cent cut in its schedule to improve reliability.
The DGCA’s meeting with Elbers on Thursday is expected to shape the regulator’s next steps, including any enforcement measures or mandatory reforms for the airline.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines