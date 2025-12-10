DGCA summons IndiGo CEO, seeks full report on flight disruptions and crew shortages

Aviation safety regulator DGCA has summoned IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers to its office on Thursday, directing him to submit a detailed report on the airline’s recent operational breakdown that led to thousands of flight cancellations and widespread passenger inconvenience.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said Elbers must appear at 3 PM along with senior officials from all relevant departments. The regulator has instructed IndiGo to furnish comprehensive data on flight restoration, pilot and cabin crew strength, recruitment plans, rostering systems, the number of flights cancelled, and the status of refunds processed so far.

The move comes after India’s largest airline saw severe disruptions earlier this month due to a combination of crew shortages and the transition to Phase II of the revised FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitations) for pilots.

The crisis led to mass cancellations, delays and rescheduling, prompting scrutiny from both the government and the courts.

In response, the DGCA set up a four-member investigation panel to probe the root causes of the operational failure. The committee includes Joint DG Sanjay Brahamane, Deputy Director General Amit Gupta, senior Flight Operations Inspector Kapil Manglik, and FOI Lokesh Rampal.