Delhi High Court questions Centre over IndiGo cancellations, calls disruptions a 'crisis'

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday pressed the Central government to explain how the situation leading to the cancellation of hundreds of IndiGo flights was allowed to “precipitate”, describing the large-scale disruptions as a “crisis” affecting passengers and the economy.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said the concern extended beyond the immediate inconvenience and harassment faced by stranded travellers. It observed that the meltdown in India’s largest airline had wider economic implications and warranted closer scrutiny of regulatory preparedness and industry response.

“How could other airlines take advantage of the crisis situation and charge hefty sums for tickets?” the bench asked, noting reports of steep fare spikes on routes where IndiGo had cancelled services.

The court sought to know whether such fare surges amounted to opportunistic pricing and whether the government had mechanisms to prevent it during aviation disruptions.