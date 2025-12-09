IndiGo declares it is 'back on its feet', but scrutiny widens on systemic failure

Crisis-hit IndiGo on Tuesday sought to draw a firm line under its unprecedented operational collapse, with CEO Peter Elbers releasing a video message claiming that the airline is “back on its feet” and that operations have now “fully stabilised”. Elbers said flights listed on IndiGo’s website were operating on an “adjusted network”, on-time performance had normalised, and the carrier was once again serving all 138 destinations.

He presented a rapid recovery trajectory: from 700 flights on 5 December, IndiGo climbed to 1,500 on 6 December, 1,650 on 7 December, and more than 1,800 flights by 9 December. “We’ve let you down… and we’re sorry for that,” he said, acknowledging the thousands whose plans were derailed.

Elbers emphasised that lakhs of customers had already received full refunds, with more processed daily. He confirmed that “most bags stuck at airports” had now been delivered, and that refunds and customer support remained ongoing.

But the airline remained silent on a critical legal requirement: automatic compensation for last-minute cancellations, as mandated by the civil aviation ministry’s passenger charter. Under the rules, any cancellation not communicated at least two weeks in advance must trigger compensation without passengers needing to request it — a point Elbers avoided.

IndiGo’s confident messaging comes even as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a notable penalty: the airline has been ordered to cut 5 per cent of flights on heavy-traffic, high-density routes for the rest of the winter schedule.