IndiGo crisis strands thousands, sparks political uproar over govt inaction
The entire government seems to be in IndiGo’s pocket, alleges Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi
India’s busiest airports remained scenes of mounting chaos on Monday as IndiGo’s deepening operational crisis left thousands of passengers stranded, weary, and furious — a spectacle that quickly spilled into the political arena. Sensing public anger, Opposition leaders launched blistering attacks on the Centre, accusing it of shielding the embattled carrier instead of holding it to account.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi was among the first to unleash a sharp rebuke. “Who will explain the reasons?” she asked pointedly, accusing the government of granting IndiGo undue indulgence while other airlines adhered to norms. “The entire government seems to be in IndiGo’s pocket,” she declared, alleging years of overlooked violations and questioning why the Civil Aviation Ministry and DGCA never acted until the crisis spiralled.
Echoing her outrage, Trinamool MP Kirti Azad delivered an even more caustic broadside, branding IndiGo a “thief airline” that nickel-and-dimes passengers for everything from seats to food — and perhaps soon, he quipped, even toilet use. He warned that fatigue-related risks had long been known, yet the airline allegedly overworked pilots in the pursuit of profit. “IndiGo operates with impunity,” he said, urging the government to impose hefty penalties and questioning how ticket caps could coexist with fares soaring to Rs 50,000–Rs 60,000 on disrupted routes.
Congress MP Jebi Mather, too, voiced deep concern, calling the unfolding crisis a “nationwide distress” and urging swift redressal as passengers struggled under repeated cancellations, long delays, and crushing uncertainty.
IndiGo — which commands more than 60 per cent of India’s domestic aviation market — has been grappling with severe crew shortages, duty-time violations, and allegations of overscheduling flights despite chronic fatigue concerns. The cascading failures have ignited a wave of mass cancellations, elevated spot fares, and mounting public fury.
Though the DGCA has issued a show-cause notice, Opposition leaders argue that the gesture is symbolic at best and woefully inadequate for a crisis they say was years in the making — a crisis that has now laid bare the fraying seams of India’s aviation oversight.
With IANS inputs
