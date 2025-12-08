IndiGo crisis strands thousands, sparks political uproar over govt inaction

Echoing her outrage, Trinamool MP Kirti Azad delivered an even more caustic broadside, branding IndiGo a “thief airline” that nickel-and-dimes passengers for everything from seats to food — and perhaps soon, he quipped, even toilet use. He warned that fatigue-related risks had long been known, yet the airline allegedly overworked pilots in the pursuit of profit. “IndiGo operates with impunity,” he said, urging the government to impose hefty penalties and questioning how ticket caps could coexist with fares soaring to Rs 50,000–Rs 60,000 on disrupted routes.

Congress MP Jebi Mather, too, voiced deep concern, calling the unfolding crisis a “nationwide distress” and urging swift redressal as passengers struggled under repeated cancellations, long delays, and crushing uncertainty.

IndiGo — which commands more than 60 per cent of India’s domestic aviation market — has been grappling with severe crew shortages, duty-time violations, and allegations of overscheduling flights despite chronic fatigue concerns. The cascading failures have ignited a wave of mass cancellations, elevated spot fares, and mounting public fury.

Though the DGCA has issued a show-cause notice, Opposition leaders argue that the gesture is symbolic at best and woefully inadequate for a crisis they say was years in the making — a crisis that has now laid bare the fraying seams of India’s aviation oversight.

With IANS inputs