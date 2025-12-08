IndiGo cancellations leave Patna flyers stranded; railways steps in

The turbulence rocking IndiGo’s operations showed no signs of easing on Monday, casting a long shadow over Patna airport as day seven of mass disruptions left passengers anxious, exhausted, and stranded.

What began as a string of cancellations has swelled into a full-blown travel bottleneck: on Sunday alone, 10 IndiGo flights bound for Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and more were abruptly scrubbed from the schedule. Travellers with job interviews, family emergencies, and long-planned commitments watched their plans collapse, some having had their tickets reissued two or three times — only to meet the same fate each time. Even flights that survived the axe limped along with delays of up to 30 minutes.

The pattern persisted into Monday, with airport officials confirming that five more IndiGo departures — to Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata among them — had been cancelled before take-off.