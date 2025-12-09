Centre orders 10% cut in IndiGo schedule to 'stabilise operations'

The civil aviation ministry on Tuesday directed IndiGo to reduce its overall flight schedule by 10 per cent, saying the move was necessary to help the crisis-hit carrier stabilise operations following days of large-scale cancellations triggered by the transition to Phase II of the new flight duty time limitations (FDTL) for pilots.

Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu said IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers was summoned to the ministry to provide an update on recovery efforts. According to the minister, Elbers “confirmed” that 100 per cent of refunds for flights affected till 6 December had been completed.

“A curtailment of 10 per cent (in IndiGo’s flight schedule) has been ordered. While abiding with it, IndiGo will continue to cover all its destinations as before,” Naidu said in a statement.

He added that scaling back the schedule would reduce cancellations and give the airline space to rebuild crew rosters and stabilise flight operations.