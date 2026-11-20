DGCA seeks answers from SpiceJet over flight cancellations and delays
Aviation regulator gives SpiceJet seven days to respond to a notice over grounded aircraft and passenger assistance
The DGCA has reportedly asked SpiceJet to explain rising cancellations, weaker punctuality and departures from its approved flight schedule
The notice also raises questions about the airline’s plans to return grounded aircraft to service, renew mandatory insurance cover and pay an earlier penalty
SpiceJet’s board approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore a day after the notice was issued. The carrier’s domestic market share fell to 0.6 per cent in September from 1.2 per cent in August
India’s aviation regulator has reportedly issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet over mounting flight cancellations, delays and possible breaches of operating requirements. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given the budget carrier seven days to respond, IANS reported on Friday.
The regulator sought an explanation for the airline’s declining on-time performance and failure to stick to its approved schedule, according to the report. It also questioned whether SpiceJet had done enough to assist passengers affected by the disruptions.
Grounded fleet and insurance under scrutiny
The notice reportedly said most of SpiceJet’s aircraft remained grounded and that the airline had yet to present a credible plan to return them to service. It also flagged uncertainty over the renewal of mandatory insurance cover and concerns raised by overseas aviation authorities about disruptions linked to delayed payments to service providers.
The DGCA asked SpiceJet to explain why an earlier penalty remained unpaid despite repeated reminders. The notice also raised concerns about the carrier’s eligibility to operate scheduled international flights and cited alleged repeat breaches of the Route Dispersal Guidelines despite enforcement action and penalties in May.
Board approves fundraising proposal
The notice was issued a day before SpiceJet’s board approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore to shore up its finances and support its turnaround plans, IANS reported. The airline’s share of the domestic market halved from 1.2 per cent in August to 0.6 per cent in September.
SpiceJet shares fell nearly 5 per cent to Rs 9.74 in afternoon trading on the BSE.
With IANS inputs