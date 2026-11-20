Grounded fleet and insurance under scrutiny

The notice reportedly said most of SpiceJet’s aircraft remained grounded and that the airline had yet to present a credible plan to return them to service. It also flagged uncertainty over the renewal of mandatory insurance cover and concerns raised by overseas aviation authorities about disruptions linked to delayed payments to service providers.

The DGCA asked SpiceJet to explain why an earlier penalty remained unpaid despite repeated reminders. The notice also raised concerns about the carrier’s eligibility to operate scheduled international flights and cited alleged repeat breaches of the Route Dispersal Guidelines despite enforcement action and penalties in May.

Board approves fundraising proposal

The notice was issued a day before SpiceJet’s board approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore to shore up its finances and support its turnaround plans, IANS reported. The airline’s share of the domestic market halved from 1.2 per cent in August to 0.6 per cent in September.

SpiceJet shares fell nearly 5 per cent to Rs 9.74 in afternoon trading on the BSE.

With IANS inputs