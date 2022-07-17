Dhankar's choice as VP a signal to both Rajasthan and Mamata Banerjee

How can the governor and the chief minister fight in public?" he asked and added: "I have always tried and will continue to cooperate with the government, but this cooperation isn't possible with one hand. If there is no communication between the chief minister and the governor, then we will deviate from democracy."



Before July 30, 2019, when he was appointed West Bengal Governor, Dhankhar wouldn't have even found an audience, having transitioned from being a follower of the late Jat leader Devi Lal, to becoming the minister of state for parliamentary affairs in the short-lived Chandra Shekhar government (1990-91), to finding himself drifting to the Congress, where he was ignored by Ashok Gehlot, and finally landing in the BJP in 2003, to be kept at a distance by the then state party supremo and chief minister, Vasundhara Raje.



Born in a Jat family in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on May 18, 1951, Dhankhar went to Sainik School, Chittorgarh, graduated from the University of Rajasthan, and became an acolyte of Devi Lal, who was served two terms as Chief Minister of Haryana and was the Deputy Prime Minister between 1989 and 1991, in the governments of V.P. Singh and Chandra Shekhar.



In 1989, when the Janata Dal challenged Rajiv Gandhi under V.P. Singh's leadership, Dhankhar got the party's Lok Sabha ticket from Jhunjhunu, where he defeated the sitting MP (and decorated war hero) Mohammad Ayub Khan by an impressive margin of four lakh votes. Dhankhar was a member of the Ninth Lok Sabha (1989-91), and when Chandra Shekhar became Prime Minister for seven months (from November 1990 to June 1991), he was picked up for the lame-duck ministry.



In the June 1991 general elections, Dhankhar could not retain his seat (Khan got re-elected and was made a minister in the P.V. Narasimha Rao government). With the political fortunes of his mentor, Devi Lal, on the decline, Dhankhar decided to join the Congress, which gave him an Assembly ticket and he got elected as the MLA from Kishangarh in Ajmer district in 1993. He served his full term in Rajasthan's 10th Legislative Assembly till 1998.



That was the last public office he held till he was made West Bengal Governor. Of course, he did become the President of the Rajasthan High Court Bar Association in the days when his political career wasn't heading anywhere, but it did not come with the perks, privileges and visibility associated with the occupant of Kolkata's Raj Bhawan, which was modelled after the family home of Lord Curzon, the then Viceroy of the British Raj.



The one-time acolyte of Devi Lal has found a political saviour in Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- not once, but twice.