Dharam ji is back home, thank God for these years of happiness: Hema Malini on wedding anniversary

Veteran actor-MP Hema Malini on Monday assured fans that her husband and cinema icon Dharmendra was doing well after a brief hospital stay for back pain.



On Sunday, Dharmendra said in a video shared on his official Twitter account that he has returned home after three-four days of hospitalisation due to a "big muscle pull at the back".



In her post, Hema Malini also expressed her gratitude to well wishers for enquiring about Dharmendra's health.



"I would like to thank thousands of well wishers who have been enquiring about Dharam ji's health. Yes, he was in hospital for a few days but he is ok now and thankfully back home," she wrote.