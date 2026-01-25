Padma Awards 2026 honour Dharmendra, Achuthanandan, Soren and 45 ‘unsung heroes’

The government on Sunday announced 131 Padma awards for 2026, with actor Dharmendra and former Kerala chief minister and veteran communist leader V S Achuthanandan named among the recipients of the Padma Vibhushan, while a large number of grassroots contributors and “unsung heroes” were recognised with Padma Shri awards.

The list, announced on the eve of Republic Day, includes five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards, including two cases where a joint award is counted as one, according to an official statement.

Actor Dharmendra and Achuthanandan have been awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second-highest civilian honour, posthumously. Others selected for the Padma Vibhushan are former Supreme Court judge K T Thomas (public affairs), Hindustani classical violinist N Rajam (art), and eminent Malayalam journalist P Narayanan (literature and education).

Among the Padma Bhushan awardees are playback singer Alka Yagnik, former Uttarakhand chief minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari, actor Mammootty, banker Uday Kotak, advertising professional Piyush Pandey, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha founder Shibu Soren and BJP leader V K Malhotra. Tennis legend Vijay Amritraj has also been conferred the Padma Bhushan.

The Padma Shri list features a strong emphasis on individuals whose contributions have largely remained outside the public spotlight. As many as 45 awardees fall under what sources described as the “unsung heroes” category, recognising sustained work at the grassroots across diverse fields.

Among them is Anke Gowda, a former bus conductor from Karnataka who established what is described as the world’s largest free-access library, ‘Pustak Mane’, housing more than two million books in 20 languages along with rare manuscripts. The 75-year-old bibliophile from Haralahalli village near Mysuru has been honoured for his efforts to democratise access to knowledge.

Medical professionals recognised include Mumbai-based paediatrician Armida Fernandes, who set up Asia’s first human milk bank; Shyam Sundar, who developed a low-cost test for detecting kala azar; and veteran haematologist Suresh Hangavadi for his work on haemophilia. Geneticist Kumarasamy Thangharaj of Hyderabad and Ladakh-based Padma Gurmet, known for promoting ancient Tibetan medicine, are also among the recipients.