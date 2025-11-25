'Valiant giant', 'father figure': Tributes continue to pour in for Dharmendra
Film industry icons recall the legendary actor's screen presence, warmth and humility
A day after legendary actor Dharmendra’s death, the Hindi film industry continued to mourn him and give heartfelt tributes, remembering the veteran as one of Indian cinema’s most beloved figures.
Dharmendra, who died at 89 on 24 November 2025, was remembered not only for his extraordinary screen presence but also for the warmth and humility that defined his personal life.
"Another valiant giant has left the arena", wrote Amitabh Bachchan about his friend and co-star of classics such as Sholay and Chupke Chupke calling him the “epitome of greatness,” and recalling his generosity and charm.
Shah Rukh Khan said Dharmendra was nothing short of a father figure for him and praised his charisma and simplicity. "An inconsolable and irreplaceable loss to not just his family, but to cinema and film lovers world over. You are immortal... and your soul will live through your films and your beautiful family forever. Love you always," Shah Rukh wrote.
An emotional Sharmila Tagore told a TV channel, "I will truly miss him. He was a very good friend of mine...We also shared the same birthday [December 8], and now I can never feel like celebrating my birthday."
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah recalled Dharmendra as one of the finest mainstream actors whose emotional honesty and effortless naturalism made him unforgettable. He noted that Dharmendra represented a style of performance “that came straight from the heart” and shaped the cinematic language of an era.
Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “Dharmendra ji’s life and career are an inspiration to us all. His simplicity and depth of heart were unique.” Ranveer Singh shared, “Dharmendra sir always taught us that humanity and truthfulness are most important even in the film world. His absence will always be felt.”
Varun Dhawan and Arjun Rampal, too, expressed grief and admiration for the towering icon whose legacy continues across generations.
Sushmita Sen called him “a legend, yes, but what an incredible human being! His kindness and immense goodness were contagious and life-affirming.”
For Manoj Bajpayee it was “His dignity, his humour, and the way he carried himself left a deep mark on everyone who met him or watched him. Losing him feels personal.”
Farhan Akhtar wrote, “A big loss to the entire film world... We are fortunate to have experienced your warmth, kindness, generosity, charm, intensity, and wit, on and off screen.”
Kajol referred to him as “The OG of the Good Man” and said the world is “poorer for it.”
Dharmendra’s funeral at Mumbai’s Pawan Hans crematorium saw an emotional gathering of stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Govinda and Ranveer Singh. His family — Hema Malini, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol — received widespread support from colleagues and fans.
With over 300 films to his name, Dharmendra shaped the Indian action hero while remaining grounded, gentle and universally loved. The wave of tributes from icons across eras reflects not only his cinematic legacy but also the deep human connection he forged with those around him.
For Bollywood, Dharmendra’s passing marks the end of an era defined by unmatched stardom, sincerity and heart — a legacy that will endure for generations.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines