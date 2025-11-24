Farewell to Dharmendra, a star larger than the screen

With the passing of Dharmendra Singh Deol at 89, India has lost not just one of its most iconic film stars but also one of the last embodiments of Hindi cinema’s golden age. Fondly hailed as the 'He-Man' of Bollywood, Dharmendra combined raw masculinity with emotional depth in a way that made him both a hero and a human being. His rugged charm, quiet humility, and effortless versatility helped him traverse generations of viewers — from the black-and-white romance era of the 1960s to the digital dazzle of the 21st century.

Dharmendra was not simply a movie star; he was a feeling — an embodiment of the ideal Indian hero: strong yet tender, brave yet compassionate, a dreamer who never lost sight of his roots.

Born on 8 December 1935 in Nasrali village of Ludhiana district in Punjab, Dharmendra’s early life reflected the simplicity of rural India. His father, Kewal Kishan Singh Deol, was a school headmaster — a grounding influence on the boy who would one day rule millions of hearts. After completing his intermediate studies at Ramgarhia College, Phagwara, in 1952, Dharmendra’s fascination with cinema led him to take a leap of faith.

Inspired by a Filmfare magazine talent hunt by Bimal Roy and Guru Dutt, he got himself photographed at a studio in Malerkotla — a decision that altered the course of his life. His journey from Sahnewal’s dusty lanes to Bombay’s dazzling arc-lights was not an act of chance, but of destiny propelled by determination.

A devoted fan of actress-singer Suraiya, he reportedly walked miles to watch her 1949 film Dillagi over 40 times! His reverence for cinema’s greats endured lifelong — decades later, he was among the few who attended Suraiya’s funeral in 2004, a gesture that reflected his old-world grace and gratitude.