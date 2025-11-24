He-Man rides into sunset: Dharmendra, Bollywood’s timeless icon, dies at 89

A luminous chapter of Indian cinema has drawn to a close. Dharmendra Deol, fondly revered as the “He-Man” of Hindi films and immortalised as the spirited Veeru alongside Amitabh Bachchan’s Jai in Sholay, passed away earlier today in Mumbai at the age of 89.

Generations remember the iconic coin toss scene in Sholay, when Jai bluffed Veeru, a cinematic moment that now resonates with bittersweet poignancy as the nation mourns the loss of one of its most cherished stars.

As the news spread, fans gathered outside Dharmendra’s residence, and the film fraternity rushed to pay homage. Industry stalwarts, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and his children Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Esha Deol, arrived to offer their respects, while an official statement from the family remains awaited.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar expressed profound grief, calling Dharmendra “the real He-Man of Indian cinema” and recalling his vibrant, humorous presence. “His remarkable contributions mark the end of an era in Indian cinema and will be eternally remembered. Om Shanti,” he said.

Similarly, filmmaker Karan Johar penned a heartfelt tribute, lauding the actor’s warmth, grace, and timeless charm, describing his farewell as “filled with love” and marking the close of a golden era in Bollywood.