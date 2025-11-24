He-Man rides into sunset: Dharmendra, Bollywood’s timeless icon, dies at 89
Generations recall the iconic Sholay coin toss, where Jai bluffed Veeru — a moment now tinged with poignancy as the nation mourns Dharmendra
A luminous chapter of Indian cinema has drawn to a close. Dharmendra Deol, fondly revered as the “He-Man” of Hindi films and immortalised as the spirited Veeru alongside Amitabh Bachchan’s Jai in Sholay, passed away earlier today in Mumbai at the age of 89.
Generations remember the iconic coin toss scene in Sholay, when Jai bluffed Veeru, a cinematic moment that now resonates with bittersweet poignancy as the nation mourns the loss of one of its most cherished stars.
As the news spread, fans gathered outside Dharmendra’s residence, and the film fraternity rushed to pay homage. Industry stalwarts, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and his children Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Esha Deol, arrived to offer their respects, while an official statement from the family remains awaited.
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar expressed profound grief, calling Dharmendra “the real He-Man of Indian cinema” and recalling his vibrant, humorous presence. “His remarkable contributions mark the end of an era in Indian cinema and will be eternally remembered. Om Shanti,” he said.
Similarly, filmmaker Karan Johar penned a heartfelt tribute, lauding the actor’s warmth, grace, and timeless charm, describing his farewell as “filled with love” and marking the close of a golden era in Bollywood.
Dharmendra had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month after his health deteriorated, at one point requiring ventilator support.
Born Dharam Singh Deol in Punjab, Dharmendra was far more than an actor — he was a phenomenon. From his debut in Dil Bhi Tera, Hum Bhi Tere (1960), where he serenaded audiences with “Mujhko Is Raat Ki Tanhai Mein Aawaz Na Do,” he captured hearts with a unique blend of vulnerability, charm, and heroic charisma.
Over a career spanning six decades, he delivered an extraordinary repertoire of films, shifting effortlessly between romantic melodies, soulful dramas, and high-octane action. His performances in Phool Aur Patthar (1965), Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971), Yaadon Ki Baraat (1973), and Sholay (1976) remain etched in cinematic history. Earlier classics like Shola Aur Shabnam (1961), Anpadh (1962), Bandini (1963), Haqeeqat (1964), and Akashdeep (1965) established him as a rising force, while films such as Anupama, Satyakam, Khamoshi, and Chupke Chupke revealed his depth as a performer.
Through the 1960s and ’70s, Dharmendra became one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars, headlining a string of hits including Izzat, Shikar, Mere Hamdam Mere Dost, Jeevan Mrityu, Sharafat, Aaya Sawan Jhoomke, and Seeta Aur Geeta, where his portrayal of Raka remains iconic. Every film was often accompanied by memorable music, a testament to the enduring magic of his screen presence.
Off screen, Dharmendra was a man of extraordinary warmth and generosity. Friends remember him as vivacious, humorous, and deeply loyal — a companion whose laughter and charisma filled rooms, yet who carried none of the airs of stardom.
His passing marks the end of an illustrious era, yet his legacy continues to shine — in the films he immortalised, the songs that still echo across generations, and the hearts of millions who grew up in awe of his charm, courage, and charisma.
Dharmendra will forever remain the beloved He-Man of Hindi cinema, a luminous figure whose legend transcends time.
