Veteran actor Dharmendra discharged from hospital, to continue treatment at home

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra was discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday morning, days after being admitted for medical supervision. The 89-year-old actor, fondly known as Bollywood’s “He-Man”, will now continue his treatment at home, his doctor confirmed.
“Dharmendra ji was discharged from the hospital around 7.30 a.m. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to continue his care there,” said Dr Pratit Samdani, who has been overseeing his treatment.
The actor had been under observation and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on 10 November.
His family, including wife and veteran actress Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol, had earlier shared that he was stable and recovering well.
Following news of his discharge, fans and members of the film fraternity have continued to express their support and send prayers for his speedy recovery.
Dharmendra, one of Indian cinema’s most beloved stars, has been in and out of hospital in recent weeks. Known for his iconic performances in films such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, and Satyakam, he continues to command affection across generations of moviegoers.
