Veteran actor Dharmendra discharged from hospital, to continue treatment at home

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra was discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday morning, days after being admitted for medical supervision. The 89-year-old actor, fondly known as Bollywood’s “He-Man”, will now continue his treatment at home, his doctor confirmed.

“Dharmendra ji was discharged from the hospital around 7.30 a.m. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to continue his care there,” said Dr Pratit Samdani, who has been overseeing his treatment.

The actor had been under observation and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on 10 November.