Dhirendra Shastri's 'katha' in Kamal Nath's home district from August 5

Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri, who is popularly known as 'Bagheshwar Dham Sarkar', will do a four-day 'katha' (spiritual discourse), beginning Saturday in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, home district of former chief minister and state Congress president Kamal Nath.

Shastri reached Chhindwara where he was welcomed by Chhindwara MP and Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath.

Shastri's convoy then reached Kamal Nath's residence in Shikarpur in Chhindwara where the event is organised.

Kamal Nath welcomed Shastri at his residence in a traditional manner offering tilak on his forehead head and flowers. Meanwhile, score of followers of Shastri and Congress workers were seen rushing to find a glimpse of him and chanted slogan like - 'Jai Sri Ram' and 'Jai Bagheshwar Dham'.