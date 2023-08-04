Patna HC verdict on caste census will pave way for social and economic justice: Kamal Nath

Terming the Patna High Court’s decision on caste-based census in Bihar as paving the way for "social and economic justice" for deprived people, Congress' Madhya Pradesh chief Kamal Nath on Thursday hit out at the ruling BJP accusing it of conspiring to stop the "caste survey" by engaging in legal arguments.

The former Chief Minister, who supported the voices raised for caste-based census and has in fact announced the same in Madhya Pradesh if his party wins the Assembly elections slated for later this year, said: "When the people standing at the last line of the society will stand together for their rights, then these domineering people cannot stand anywhere in front of this enumeration to ensure social justice."