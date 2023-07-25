Nation

Barring STs, SCs, no caste Census since independence, says govt

In the joint statement formulated by the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A. on July 18, the 26 opposition parties promised the implementation of a caste census

Representative Image; Enumerator staff receives information from residents during the beginning of the second phase of the caste census at Rajendra Nagar on April 15, 2023 in Patna, India. (photo: Getty Images)
PTI

The central government has not enumerated caste-wise population other than Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the Census since independence, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday, July 25.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said some political parties and a few organisations have requested to collect caste details in the forthcoming Census.

He said in the Census, the castes and tribes which are specifically notified as Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) as per the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950, and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, as amended from time to time, are enumerated.

"The government of India has not enumerated caste-wise population other than SCs and STs in Census since independence," he said, replying to a written question.

