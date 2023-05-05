Caste-based census will happen at any cost: Lalu

"Those who are opposing the caste-based survey are also against equality and humanity. They are the supporters of poverty, unemployment, backwardness, social and financial inequality.



"The people of the country are aware of the clever moves of the BJP," he said.



The leaders of Mahagathbandhan are claiming that the caste-based census was started after the unanimous decision in the all-party meeting in Patna. On the other hand, BJP leaders are claiming that the Nitish Kumar government failed to put their case in the court.