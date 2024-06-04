Dhruv Rathee, the man who will keep asking hard questions

No matter which party wins the election, he would continue to ask questions and tell truth to power, declared the influencer whose political videos have taken social media by storm since February this year. With every new video, Dhruv Rathee has chipped away at the edifice of the Modi government, reaching millions of ordinary voters and converting a sizeable chunk.

In his final video before counting began, Rathee summed up his journey. The brazen manipulation of paper ballots in the Chandigarh mayoral election, he recalled, followed by the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the income tax department freezing the bank accounts of the Congress, acted as triggers. Against his avowed intention to steer clear of politics, therefore, he decided to speak out against creeping authoritarianism even if his remained the lone voice.

Horse trading, defections and the media kowtowing to the government were already distressing; the final straw was the stark choice between democracy and dictatorship, which made him take the plunge, the young YouTuber from Haryana based in Germany says in the video. It was a herculean task taking on the ‘WhatsApp mafia’, and BJP’s IT cell and paid trolls. He received death threats, was abused online, and accused of being funded by Pakistan and China, he mentions.