Dibrugarh Express: PM, railway min. guilty of massive lapses, says Congress

In the wake of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailment in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress on Thursday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw take responsibility for "massive lapses", and the Kavach anti-collision system be installed expeditiously on all routes.

Four people were killed and 20 injured when eight coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Gonda in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, officials said. Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said four people were killed in the accident.

In an X post, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the derailment of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express is yet another instance of how the Modi government has "systematically jeopardised" rail safety.

"Our deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved and our thoughts and prayers are with the injured. A month ago, 11 people lost their lives when a goods train collided with the Sealdah–Agartala Kanchanjunga Express," he said, pointing out that the commissioner of railway safety has stated that the accident was "waiting to happen".