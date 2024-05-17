'Dictatorship' going on in country is unacceptable: Arvind Kejriwal

Attacking the BJP, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, 17 May, said the "dictatorship" allegedly going on in the country is unacceptable and the nation has never seen such a period in the past 75 years.

Kejriwal was addressing Punjab AAP workers and leaders, including MLAs, in Amritsar and asked them to put in their best to ensure AAP's victory in all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

He slammed the BJP, accusing it of putting all rival party leaders in jail.

"The dictatorship that is going on in our country is not acceptable. India has never seen such a period in the past 75 years, putting opposition leaders in jail," said Kejriwal.