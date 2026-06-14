Diesel purchase curbs spark concern across hospitals, IT parks, data centres

The government’s decision to restrict diesel sales at petrol pumps has raised alarm among hospitals, IT campuses, data centres and industries that depend heavily on diesel generators for both backup and routine power needs.

Under an order issued on 11 June, industrial, commercial and institutional consumers are barred from buying diesel at retail fuel stations. Sales to other users have been capped at 200 litres per vehicle or customer per day for up to 90 days. The move aims to conserve supplies and prevent diversion of fuel meant for retail consumers amid rising demand.

Industry executives warn the curbs could disrupt operations in sectors where uninterrupted power is critical. Hospitals, in particular, rely on diesel generators to run life-saving equipment during outages and even during routine high-risk procedures.

Data centres, IT parks and telecom facilities also depend on diesel gensets to maintain uptime commitments. Many firms routinely purchase fuel from nearby retail outlets to keep backup reserves ready, officials said.