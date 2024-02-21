Dileep sexual assault case: Kerala HC orders release of inquiry report to complainant

In what can be termed as a setback for Malayalam actor Dileep in a 2017 sexual assault case, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the district sessions judge who conducted an inquiry into the alleged change in hash value of a memory card containing visuals of the crime and kept in court custody, to hand over a copy of the inquiry report to the assault survivor.

Justice K. Babu accepted the plea when the complainant approached the court seeking a report of the incident, the investigation into which was completed in early January 2024.

The hash value of a device changes when a memory card is used in different devices to access its contents.

Dileep, who is the eighth accused in the case, was against the court handing over a copy of the inquiry report to the survivor and labelled the report as a confidential document. He had demanded that if the complainant received a copy of the report, then he too should be given a copy. Justice Babu dismissed all his requests.

A copy of the report, which will allow the survivor to understand who accessed the memory card, can be obtained by filing an application with the district principal sessions judge.

The complainant had earlier approached the high court alleging that the footage on the memory card had been accessed, copied and transferred illegally, following which the district sessions judge was directed to conduct an inquiry and file a report on the matter within a month.