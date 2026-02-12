Disability pension not charity, Supreme Court tells Centre

The Supreme Court on Thursday made it clear that disability pension for ex-servicemen is neither a favour nor a discretionary payout, holding that the government cannot adopt a selective or uneven approach in granting such benefits.

A bench of Justices P.S. Narasimha and Alok Aradhe made the observation while dismissing an appeal by the Centre challenging an Armed Forces Tribunal order directing payment of disability pension to former service personnel.

The court underlined that disability pension is not an act of generosity but recognition of sacrifice rendered in service of the nation. It reiterated that pension is a legal entitlement arising from past service, not a matter dependent on the State’s grace.

“Pension, as authoritatively settled by this court, is neither a bounty nor an ex gratia payment dependent upon the grace of the State,” the bench said. “It is a deferred portion of compensation for past service and, upon fulfilment of the governing conditions, matures into a vested and enforceable right.”