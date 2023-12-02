Diwali-like celebrations as Mandi man trapped in Silkyara tunnel reunites with family
Rescued after 17 days, 20-year-old Vishal was welcome with a festive celebration with fireworks in the sky
Diwali-like celebrations were seen in the Mandi district as 20-year-old-Vishal, trapped in the under-construction tunnel at Uttarkashi for 17 days, reunited with his family on Friday.
Overjoyed Urmila, Vishal's mother, turned very emotional, hugged her son and welcomed him by performing “aarti”.
Vishal's grandmother was also elated along with other family members and villagers and the occasion turned into a celebration, and fireworks sparkled in the sky.
Vishal told reporters that it was like a nightmare and his only worry was that he would have to go back to take the risky job if he did not get employment locally.
