D.K Shivakumar meets Jagadish Shettar, says Congress with him

"This is also a message by the party high command and in the capacity of President of the State unit, I have come here to personally convey a few things told to me by the AICC President. In the future, in this region and in the whole of the state, the leaders will strengthen the party," he said.



Shivakumar stated that the Congress party was with Jagadish Shettar. "I won't discuss at this stage on what responsibility will be given to him. We don't do it secretly as well. We will announce it to you. You (media) be with him," he said.



Shivakumar said, "Through him, our party has gained significant strength. Jagadish Shettar, Laxman Savadi, Puttanna, Shivalinge Gowda and Srinivas Chinachansur have given strength by joining the Congress party. Winning and losing is common in politics.



"But, the party is empowered by them. He (Jagadish Shettar) has given guidance and strength to the party. Many candidates have won and change was brought at the state level. We have also organised the party in the past three years. Our struggles from the days of Covid pandemic and other issues together have worked to convince the people to vote for the Congress party," he said.