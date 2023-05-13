Lingayat effect: BJP trailing in North Karnataka

Jagadish Shettar's father Shivappa Shettar who was the Mayor of Hubbali was the first Mayor for the Jana Sangh in South India.



Hubbali-Central Dharwad is a strong BJP, RSS fiefdom and it is difficult to unsettle the party in this area.



In the Athani constituency in Belagavi district, former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Laxman Savudi is leading.



Savudi had quit the BJP and joined the Congress after the saffron party denied him a seat.



In many other seats of Belagavi, Uttar Kannada, Gadag, Haveri, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Dharwad the Shettar effect seems to have worked for the Congress and in many of these seats the BJP was trailing Congress.