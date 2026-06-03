D.K. Shivakumar's rise forged through setbacks, survival and success

D.K. Shivakumar's four-decade political journey — marked by electoral battles, organisational successes, legal troubles and unwavering loyalty to the Congress — culminated on Wednesday as he assumed office as Karnataka's 25th Chief Minister.

Widely known as the Congress party's principal troubleshooter in Karnataka, the 64-year-old leader rose from student politics in Kanakapura to occupy the state's highest political office after years of patient political manoeuvring and organisational work.

A native of Dodda Alahalli village near Kanakapura, Shivakumar spent decades building his reputation as an effective election strategist and party organiser capable of steering the Congress through difficult political phases.

Following the Congress' emphatic victory in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, in which the party won 134 seats, Shivakumar emerged as a leading contender for the chief minister's post. However, the Congress leadership eventually selected Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister, while appointing Shivakumar Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president.

Speculation about a possible leadership transition persisted throughout the government's tenure, particularly after the administration completed two-and-a-half years in office in November 2025.

Popularly known as "Kanakapura Bande" or the Rock of Kanakapura, Shivakumar's political career has been defined by resilience. After losing his first Assembly election from Sathanur in 1985 against former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, he entered the Karnataka Assembly in 1989 at the age of 27 and went on to secure eight consecutive electoral victories.

His first ministerial assignment came in the S. Bangarappa government, where he handled the prisons portfolio. Over time, he consolidated his position as the Congress' most influential Vokkaliga leader in Karnataka and became central to the party's organisational structure.