D.K. Shivakumar's rise forged through setbacks, survival and success
From student politics in Kanakapura to the state's top post, veteran Congress leader overcomes electoral setbacks, jail term and internal power struggles
D.K. Shivakumar's four-decade political journey — marked by electoral battles, organisational successes, legal troubles and unwavering loyalty to the Congress — culminated on Wednesday as he assumed office as Karnataka's 25th Chief Minister.
Widely known as the Congress party's principal troubleshooter in Karnataka, the 64-year-old leader rose from student politics in Kanakapura to occupy the state's highest political office after years of patient political manoeuvring and organisational work.
A native of Dodda Alahalli village near Kanakapura, Shivakumar spent decades building his reputation as an effective election strategist and party organiser capable of steering the Congress through difficult political phases.
Following the Congress' emphatic victory in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, in which the party won 134 seats, Shivakumar emerged as a leading contender for the chief minister's post. However, the Congress leadership eventually selected Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister, while appointing Shivakumar Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president.
Speculation about a possible leadership transition persisted throughout the government's tenure, particularly after the administration completed two-and-a-half years in office in November 2025.
Popularly known as "Kanakapura Bande" or the Rock of Kanakapura, Shivakumar's political career has been defined by resilience. After losing his first Assembly election from Sathanur in 1985 against former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, he entered the Karnataka Assembly in 1989 at the age of 27 and went on to secure eight consecutive electoral victories.
His first ministerial assignment came in the S. Bangarappa government, where he handled the prisons portfolio. Over time, he consolidated his position as the Congress' most influential Vokkaliga leader in Karnataka and became central to the party's organisational structure.
Congress troubleshooter
Shivakumar's stature within the party rose significantly in 2017 when he successfully managed the stay of 42 Gujarat Congress MLAs in Bengaluru ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, helping secure the victory of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. The episode earned him the reputation of being the party's go-to crisis manager.
The following years brought significant challenges. Income Tax raids, ED (Enforcement Directorate) investigations and his arrest in a money-laundering case in September 2019 tested his political future. Shivakumar spent 50 days in Delhi's Tihar Jail before securing bail.
Rather than diminishing his influence, the episode strengthened his standing within the Congress. In 2020, the party appointed him president of the Karnataka unit at a time when it was struggling after the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government and a poor performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Under his leadership, the Congress staged a dramatic revival, returning to power in Karnataka in 2023 and improving its Lok Sabha tally in the state from one seat in 2019 to nine seats in 2024.
Born on 15 May 1962 to Kempegowda and Gauramma, Shivakumar entered public life during his college years in the early 1980s. More than 40 years later, after navigating defections, investigations, internal rivalries and political uncertainty, he has finally secured the office he long aspired to hold.
As Chief Minister, Shivakumar's immediate challenge will be to maintain party unity and consolidate the Congress' position ahead of the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections.
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