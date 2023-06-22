DMK, CPI(M) reject TN Governor RN Ravi's statement on Tamil saint Vallalar

Thenarasu said that the Tamil civilisation has clearly explained that Tamil culture and values have capacity to function on their own and it was as clear as a waterfall running from a hill.



The minister said that the Governor was "converting" the Raj Bhavan into a "tent of Sanatana Dharma" and added that the views of the Governor should be rejected.



The CPI(M) leader and Member of Parliament from Madurai, Su Venkitesan also rejected the statement of the Tamil Nadu Governor that Saint Ramalinga Vallalar was a superstar of Sanatana Dharma.