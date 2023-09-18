DMK hits out at Governor Ravi for his remarks on social justice in TN

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Monday hit out at Governor R N Ravi for his comments regarding social discrimination in the state, alleging he was unable to digest its governance model of inclusive development and accused him of launching a "false propaganda.".

At an event in Thanjavur on Sunday, Ravi had said there exists social discrimination in the society which was unacceptable.

"We have untouchability, social discrimination. A large section of brothers and sisters are not treated equal. It is painful, it is unacceptable. It is not what the Hindu Dharma says. Hindu Dharma talks about equality," he said.

Those from the Scheduled Castes were once 'rishis' (sages) who contributed to the Vedas. There was no discrimination and it "crept in later," he claimed.

It is a social evil and must be eradicated, he said, adding saint Ramanajucharya dedicated his whole life towards eradicating inequality.