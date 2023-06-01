DMK will strongly oppose ordinance, Centre is creating crisis: TN CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday accused the Centre of creating a crisis in the non-BJP ruled states and said that the ruling DMK would strongly oppose the Central ordinance on control over administrative services in the national capital.

Also, the Central government was preventing duly elected governments from functioning independently, he claimed.

"The Centre is creating a crisis to the Aam Aadmi Party and is preventing a duly elected government from functioning independently. Despite the Supreme Court verdict in favour of the AAP government, the Centre brought the ordinance. The DMK will strongly oppose it," Stalin, who is president of the DMK, told reporters outside his Alwarpet residence here.

Flanked by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Stalin described Kejriwal as his "good friend" and said the discussion between them on opposing the ordinance was fruitful.