Doctors’ forum warns of protest against ECI over elderly, sick summoned to SIR hearings

The Service Doctors' Forum, a prominent association of medical practitioners in West Bengal, has sounded the clarion call for a major protest against the Election Commission of India (ECI), decrying what it terms the “harassment” of elderly and ailing citizens summoned to attend hearings on claims and objections related to the draft voters’ list.

The forum, which previously spearheaded a powerful movement following the shocking rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in August 2024, now turns its gaze to what it sees as a grave civic injustice.

Sources say the organisation plans to launch its New Year movement to highlight the plight of senior citizens and the sick, many of whom have been compelled to journey long distances and wait in exhausting queues simply to comply with ECI directives.