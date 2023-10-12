Doctors list how parents can be vigilant to prevent child abuse and assault

The rape of a Class 8 student by an auto driver who took her to school over almost seven days, has made experts — doctors, police officials and social scientists — sit up.

Doctors are now warning parents to watch for changes in a child’s behaviour when he or she returns home, and to make sure communication channels are open and active.

Dr Adarsh Tripathi, senior faculty, department of psychiatry, King George’s Medical University (KGMU), said, “When you talk about good and bad touch every two months, you gain two things: First, you keep on reminding/revising about bad touch. Second, by keeping the communication channel open, you make your child believe you are ready to talk about anything in this world, no matter how secretive it is.”

He said by discussing these issues, one can equip the child with the ability and the confidence to express anything, even if it causes discomfort.

Doctors also says the first minute of interaction when the child comes back from school or college is the most important to know if something was wrong outside the house.