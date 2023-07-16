Sex-trafficking is India's third-largest underhanded industry...

India has 20 million commercial sex workers, of whom 16 million are victims of sex trafficking (Reuters).

—

‘Placement agencies’ in Delhi and Mumbai lure tribal women from Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, promoting them as ‘black diamond’ beauties; there are over 500 such ‘placement agencies’ in Delhi alone, police say.

—

A minor girl goes missing every 55 minutes in MP (per NCRB); 9,407 girls and 36,000 women were reported missing in 2021 alone.

—

In Gujarat, 41,621 women went missing between 2016 and 2020 (NCRB).

—

Legal Services India estimates that 4 girls enter sex work every hour in India, 3 of 4 against their will.

—

Per a 2021 report by the International Labour Organization (ILO), 8 million people are trapped and subjected to human trafficking in India. Of these, 4 million are children who are forced into the sex trade.