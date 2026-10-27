Doctors’ statements raise questions over alleged attack on Veena George

Doctors who treated Veena George reportedly told the SIT that she had no visible external injuries and was admitted to intensive care because of neck swelling

Her former gunman has reportedly said he did not witness a weapon attack and made his initial statement at her direction

Five KSU activists were arrested on charges including attempted murder and spent 16 days in judicial custody before obtaining bail

Doctors who treated former Kerala health minister Veena George have reportedly told investigators that she had no visible external injuries following an alleged attack by Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists, bringing fresh scrutiny to the complaint against five protesters.

The case stems from a black flag protest by Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists against then health minister Veena George at Kannur railway station on 25 February. A complaint by her gunman alleged that protesters attacked her with weapons, leading to the arrest of five activists on charges including attempted murder.

They spent 16 days in judicial custody before securing bail. After coming to power, the Congress-led UDF government ordered a further investigation, and an SIT was constituted to examine the incident.

The original complaint alleged that the protesters used weapons against her. However, accounts from police personnel present at the station and available CCTV footage have also raised questions about that allegation.

The Congress-led UDF government ordered a further investigation after coming to power, leading to the formation of the SIT.