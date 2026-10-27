Doctors’ statements raise questions over alleged attack on Veena George
SIT collects medical records as former gunman reportedly revises his account of the incident at Kannur railway station
Doctors who treated Veena George reportedly told the SIT that she had no visible external injuries and was admitted to intensive care because of neck swelling
Her former gunman has reportedly said he did not witness a weapon attack and made his initial statement at her direction
Five KSU activists were arrested on charges including attempted murder and spent 16 days in judicial custody before obtaining bail
Doctors who treated former Kerala health minister Veena George have reportedly told investigators that she had no visible external injuries following an alleged attack by Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists, bringing fresh scrutiny to the complaint against five protesters.
The case stems from a black flag protest by Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists against then health minister Veena George at Kannur railway station on 25 February. A complaint by her gunman alleged that protesters attacked her with weapons, leading to the arrest of five activists on charges including attempted murder.
They spent 16 days in judicial custody before securing bail. After coming to power, the Congress-led UDF government ordered a further investigation, and an SIT was constituted to examine the incident.
The original complaint alleged that the protesters used weapons against her. However, accounts from police personnel present at the station and available CCTV footage have also raised questions about that allegation.
The Congress-led UDF government ordered a further investigation after coming to power, leading to the formation of the SIT.
According to information emerging from the investigation, doctors at Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur said George was admitted to the intensive care unit because of swelling in her neck. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has recorded their statements and obtained her medical records.
The medical account follows a reported change in testimony by George’s former gunman, Abhilash, whose complaint formed the basis of the case against the activists.
Abhilash had initially alleged that protesters attacked the then minister with weapons. He has now reportedly told the SIT that he did not witness such an attack and that his original statement was made at George’s direction.
Police registered a case against five KSU activists on charges including attempted murder. They were arrested and spent 16 days in judicial custody before being granted bail.
Separately, a woman police inspector has reportedly told the SIT that a statement was attributed to her despite her not having given one to investigators at the time.
The SIT is preparing a report for the director general of police recommending action against Abhilash for allegedly providing a false statement.
The inquiry is examining the medical evidence, witness accounts and footage to establish the sequence of events and assess whether the allegations in the original complaint were supported by evidence.
With IANS inputs