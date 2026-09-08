ED letter against Vijayan, daughter, Riyas to be examined: Chennithala

Kerala home minister Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday said the state government would examine the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) request seeking registration of an FIR against CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T. Veena and son-in-law P.A. Mohammed Riyas in connection with the CMRL-linked alleged bribery case.

Chennithala said the ED’s communication, addressed to Kerala director general of police Ravada A. Chandrasekhar, would be examined and appropriate action taken in accordance with the law.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said he had spoken to the DGP, who informed him that he had received the ED’s letter only around 10 minutes earlier.

“The DGP will examine the letter. After examining it, a decision will be taken on what action needs to be taken as per law,” Chennithala said, adding that the police would follow the prescribed procedure before deciding on the next course of action.

The development came after reports emerged that the ED had invoked Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) while communicating its findings to the state police.