Kerala faces power shortage as intense heat drives up electricity demand

Kerala is grappling with unusually high temperatures and mounting pressure on its electricity supply, with power restrictions likely to continue in several areas as demand rises sharply.

The state recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius on Monday. The India Meteorological Department has forecast that temperatures will remain 3–4 degrees above normal on Tuesday.

Some respite is expected from Wednesday, when rain is likely in parts of the state.

The persistent heat has led households and commercial establishments to increase their use of cooling appliances. According to the Kerala State Electricity Board, the resulting surge in consumption has pushed demand up by as much as 800 MW.

The board-imposed restrictions lasting up to an hour in several areas on Monday after it was unable to secure sufficient electricity from outside Kerala during peak hours. Similar measures could remain in place if consumption continues at the same level on Tuesday.

The KSEB attributed the supply constraints to the absence of short-term power agreements and high prices in the real-time electricity market, which have made emergency purchases difficult.