Doctors transplant patient's kidney from left to right, place both on one side

"Since the patient was young and the intestine is not the ideal substitute for the ureter reconstruction. We decided to perform 'Auto-Kidney Transplant', which means in this patient taking the normal kidney out from the left side and bringing it close to the bladder on the right side and connecting it with blood vessels going from the abdomen to the right leg (External Iliac Vessels). Now both the kidneys are on the right side," he added further.



Dr Tyagi further added: "The kidney was close to the bladder but with the gap of 4-5cms. So, we decided to reconstruct a tube of 4-5cms using the wall of urinary bladder. As soon as this reconstructed tube was connected to bladder, the blood flow to this kidney restarted and immediately urine started coming out through this tube."