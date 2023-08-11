Does not behove Indian PM to laugh, crack jokes in Parliament when Manipur is on fire: Rahul

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said it does not behove the Indian Prime Minister to laugh and crack jokes in Parliament when Manipur has been on fire for months.

Gandhi criticised the Prime Minister for his reply to the no-confidence motion brought against his government by the Opposition in Lok Sabha, saying he devoted just two minutes to Manipur in his over two-hour speech.

"I watched the PM yesterday speaking for two hours laughing, joking, 'lagaoing naaras' (raising slogans). The Prime Minister seems to have forgotten that the state of Manipur is on fire and has been on fire for many days," Gandhi said.