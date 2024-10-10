Does Oscar-nominated film violate POCSO by identifying sexual assault survivor?

The Delhi High Court has allowed a sexual assault survivor and her father to file their response to a plea seeking action against filmmaker Nisha Pahuja and streaming service Netflix for allegedly revealing the minor's identity in a documentary film, in violation of legal provisions.

Set in a Jharkhand village, To Kill a Tiger follows the journey of a man battling for justice for his 13-year-old daughter, who was sexually assaulted by three men. The film was nominated in the ‘Best Documentary Feature’ category at the 96th Academy Awards, 2024.

The survivor and his father sought to be impleaded as parties to the petition. Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela allowed their plea and said, "The newly impleaded respondents are permitted to file their counter-affidavits within three weeks. Rejoinder affidavits, if any, be filed before the next date of hearing."

The court also allowed the petitioner to file additional documents, including a sealed cover containing "sensitive images" of the minor survivor and her family members from the documentary that was telecast on Netflix.

The next hearing in the matter is on January 7.

The court had earlier issued a notice to the Centre as well as to Pahuja, a filmmaker based in Canada's Toronto, and to the streaming platform, in response to a petition filed by Tulir Charitable Trust, and directed them to file their replies.

Senior advocate Karuna Nandy represented Pahuja in court.