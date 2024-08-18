Kolkata doctor case: Ex-BJP MP, docs summoned for revealing victim's identity

Kolkata Police have issued summonses to former BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and two renowned doctors for allegedly spreading rumours and disclosing the identity of the woman doctor who was raped and murdered at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, an officer said on Sunday, 18 August.

Apart from these three people, the police have also issued summonses to 57 others for spreading wrong information about the incident, he said.

Dr Kunal Sarkar and Dr Subarna Goswami were issued summonses to appear before officers of the Kolkata Police Headquarters in Lalbazar at 3 pm on Sunday, he added.

These people have been accused of revealing the identity of the victim, spreading rumours and fake news, the officer said.

When contacted, renowned cardiologist Dr Sarkar said he has received the summons from the police asking him to appear before the officers at Lalbazar.