Dombivli chemical unit blast occurred in reactor, not boiler: Minister

Maharashtra labour minister Suresh Khade has said the blast in a chemical factory at Dombivli in Thane district last week occurred in a reactor and not a boiler.

An expert team from New Delhi will conduct a probe to ascertain the exact cause of the blast, Khade told reporters after visiting the incident site on Monday, 27 May.

The blast at Amudan Chemicals unit on 23 May claimed 10 lives and left more than 60 people injured, as per officials.

Khade held discussions with the officials concerned and assured a thorough investigation to find out if the incident occurred due to human error or other factors.

He said the explosion took place in a reactor and not a boiler.